Maxima Latvija becomes a leader of electromobility in the Northern Europe

Equipment of the logistics centre “Abras” of the retail chain Maxima Latvija have been fully replaced by 78 lithium-ion battery operated loaders. This is revolution in the logistics sector making the logistics centre “Abras” the most advanced one in the Baltic States and in the Northern Europe, which is equipped with such a quantity of electric industrial loading equipment.

Effective use of the new lithium-ion equipment will enable Maxima Latvija to ensure even more affordable offer in their stores.





In cooperation with the German company Jungheinrich AG, which is one of the leading global manufacturers of logistics equipment, the company Maxima Latvija will fully replace the current warehouse equipment by five various loaders at the logistics centre “Abras”. The new lithium-ion battery operated equipment increases work efficiency and reduces electricity consumption by up to 30%. Furthermore, this equipment has 300% to 500% longer duration than lead acid operated batteries, and they are more environment-friendly. Batteries of such kind are used also in the manufacture of electric cars, for example, “Tesla”. From the viewpoint of use, new equipment will be much more convenient and easier to operate.





“Efficiency and optimization of processes account one of the priorities of the company Maxima Latvija. We are actively working on ability to present competitive offer to our customers. In order to do that, we need well strengthened foundations in the supply chain. The more efficient is the supply chain of a retail company, the more successful is the company’s development, therefore, we are very happy that we have already taken steps in the future by replacing the current equipment of the logistics centre by new one. What is more, the new equipment will simplify the daily work of our employees and make it more comfortable, and the technology is friendly to the environment,” Kristīne Āboltiņa, Operational Manager of Maxima Latvija, describes the introduction of the new equipment of the logistics centre.





“In today’s dynamic environment, more and more employers start thinking of introduction of new, competitive and innovative solutions in the entrepreneurship. Correct application of the advantages provided by the technological progress may lead not only to increase of work efficiency and productivity, but also to creation of new sectors and jobs. Therefore, we are glad that our member Maxima Latvija, which is one of the largest private employers nationwide, is implementing green revolution in the logistic sphere by using energy efficient technologies,” notes Līga Meņģelsone, Director General of the Employers' Confederation of Latvia.





“Energy efficiency is currently one of the most important matters not only in the logistics sector. Lithium-ion technology enables strategic companies to think on these matters optimizing internal processes and, eventually, costs. Maxima Latvija is leader in the Baltic States and in the Northern Europe, which follows the global tendencies and has introduced in its activity such a quantity of lithium-ion battery operated loaders,” notes Hans-Herbert Schultz, Vice President Sales North-Eastern Europe of Jungheinrich AG. Jungheinrich AG was founded in 1953 and is currently one of the leading global intra-logistics companies, represented by direct trade companies in 39 countries, as well as by partner companies in 80 other countries.