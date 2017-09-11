Baltic Export, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Grafobal Vilnius expanding export markets
Lithuania's food packaging manufacturer Grafobal Vilnius is increasing exports to Scandinavia and adding new food industry sectors to its customer list, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on May 8th., cites LETA/BNS.
Exports to Scandinavia are expected to account for 20 percent of Grafobal Vilnius' total sales, up from 15 percent last year. Currently, the company mainly produces packaging for confectioners, and milk and meat processors
"Food producers are becoming larger. This is a global trend. And global corporations are pressing suppliers -- packaging manufacturers -- to lower prices," Grafobal Vilnius CEO Egidijus Razmus told the paper.
"This forces smaller producers to either exit the market or to grow larger, to merge to be able to withstand that pressure," he said.
