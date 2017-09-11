EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 07.05.2018, 06:47
Malmar plans to build plant in Klaipeda
"By establishing ourselves in Lithuania, we wish to strengthen our production capacity in the Baltic Sea region," the government's foreign investment promotion agency quoted Malmar CEO Dorsan De Buysscher as saying.
According to the press release, "to kick-start the operations, Malmar intends to hire around 20 people and will expand the team as the manufacturing base becomes more established".
Economy Minister Virginijus Sinkevicius links Malmar's arrival in Lithuania to robust growth in the country's automotive component production industry.
"With the decision of global industry leaders Continental and Hella to open factories in Kaunas, the Lithuanian automotive industry has ensured the growth of the automotive electronics segment for many years to come," he said.
Malmar is not a new player in the Baltic region as it has been operating in Latvia's Ventspils since 2006.
The company employs more than 250 people across Europe.
- 07.05.2018 Latvia's position regarding EU's next multi-annual budget not too good
- 07.05.2018 First IMax movie theater in Latvia to be opened at Akropole shopping mall
- 07.05.2018 China's Hangxin completes acquisition of Estonian Magnetic MRO
- 07.05.2018 Fitch affirms Estonia at A+
- 07.05.2018 Lithuanian language watchdog okays Sakartvelas as alternative name for Georgia
- 07.05.2018 Klaipeda port lifts Q1 net profit 9.4%
- 07.05.2018 Минэнергетики Литвы договорилось с Danpower о развитии когенерации в Вильнюсе и Каунасе
- 07.05.2018 В апреле регистрация новых машин в Эстонии выросла на 5,4%
- 07.05.2018 ПВС: в Латвии птичий грипп пока не выявлен ни у домашних, ни у диких птиц
- 03.05.2018 Lithuania is joining OECD