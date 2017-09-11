Malmar plans to build plant in Klaipeda

Malmar, a Belgian custom-made metal component manufacturer for automotive and construction industries, will build a new sheet metal production facility in Klaipeda, Invest Lithuania said last week, reports LETA/BNS.

"By establishing ourselves in Lithuania, we wish to strengthen our production capacity in the Baltic Sea region," the government's foreign investment promotion agency quoted Malmar CEO Dorsan De Buysscher as saying.





According to the press release, "to kick-start the operations, Malmar intends to hire around 20 people and will expand the team as the manufacturing base becomes more established".





Economy Minister Virginijus Sinkevicius links Malmar's arrival in Lithuania to robust growth in the country's automotive component production industry.





"With the decision of global industry leaders Continental and Hella to open factories in Kaunas, the Lithuanian automotive industry has ensured the growth of the automotive electronics segment for many years to come," he said.





Malmar is not a new player in the Baltic region as it has been operating in Latvia's Ventspils since 2006.





The company employs more than 250 people across Europe.