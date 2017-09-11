Achema receives new LNG shipment

Lithuanian fertilizer producer Achema, the largest gas consumer in the country, has received a new LNG shipment from Norway's Statoil, a second this year, informs LETA/BNS.

LNG tanker Arctic Voyager entered the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda at around 8.45 a.m., according to data from marinetraffic.com.





Lithuanian gas trading company Litgas is also buying LNG from Statoil this year. Its spokesman Paulius Jakutavicius told BNS Lithuania that the company's shipment is expected to arrive in late May.





Achema received the first LNG shipment this year in the middle of April and later sold part of it via the above-ground LNG distribution station in Klaipeda to Estonian gas distribution company Eesti Gaas, sources told BNS Lithuania.





Achema plans to ship a third of gas via the LNG terminal to meet its annual gas needs, and the Lithuanian company will by the rest of gas from Russian gas giant Gazprom.





Achema consumes around 13 million MWh of gas per year.