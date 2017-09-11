New ammunition facility planned in Lithuania

Zala Arms, a Lithuanian company selling hunting gear, is setting up an ammunition production line with a test shooting range as well as a first-in-the-country private gunpowder storage, reports LETA/BNS.

The company plans to launch activities later this year, the Verslo Zinios business daily writes.





"The space where we know produce ammunition no longer complies with the Police Department's requirements. We can produce up to 1.5 million cartridges a year there, and we are already exceeding those numbers", Zala Arms director Valdas Zala told the daily.





In his words, one of the possible markets for the company's ammunition would include Europe's largest shooting ranges where the so-called practical shooting is gaining popularity.





Zala Arms currently employs 13 people. Its sales stand at around 1 millions euros.