Good for Business, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 25.04.2018, 13:41
New ammunition facility planned in Lithuania
BC, Riga, 25.04.2018.Print version
Zala Arms, a Lithuanian company selling hunting gear, is setting up an ammunition production line with a test shooting range as well as a first-in-the-country private gunpowder storage, reports LETA/BNS.
The company plans to launch activities later this year, the Verslo Zinios business daily writes.
"The space where we know produce ammunition no longer complies with the Police Department's requirements. We can produce up to 1.5 million cartridges a year there, and we are already exceeding those numbers", Zala Arms director Valdas Zala told the daily.
In his words, one of the possible markets for the company's ammunition would include Europe's largest shooting ranges where the so-called practical shooting is gaining popularity.
Zala Arms currently employs 13 people. Its sales stand at around 1 millions euros.
Other articles:
- 25.04.2018 Vintage tram to resume service in Riga during active tourism season
- 25.04.2018 CEO: I see Lietuvos Energija as new generation company
- 25.04.2018 Estonian health fund pays for visits of 784,000 people to specialist doctor in 2017
- 25.04.2018 Estonian PM, UN secretary general discuss military conflicts in Syria and Ukraine
- 25.04.2018 Существенно расширят рижский торговый центр Origo
- 25.04.2018 airBaltic welcomes millionth Bombardier CS300 passenger
- 25.04.2018 UEFA chief: Lithuania comes in last in terms of football infrastructure
- 25.04.2018 MPC value to decline to EUR 22.68 per MWh from July in Latvia
- 25.04.2018 Литва отметила рост денежных переводов из России
- 25.04.2018 «Балтийские музыкальные сезоны» представляют новую концертную программу