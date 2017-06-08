Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways, Transport, Ukraine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.04.2018, 13:52
Ukraine to launch train from Riga via Vilnius, Minsk to Kiev
BC, Vilnius, 23.04.2018.Print version
As Ukraine plans to soon launch a Kiev-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga passenger train, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) says negotiations on the matter are still underway, informs LETA/BNS.
„We're still talking about this (…) I couldn't give you a specific date as we need to agree on many details. Of course, there's an interest from the Ukrainian side not to take it very long but we want that time to be convenient and agree on other details", Mantas Dubauskas, spokesman for Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, told BNS Lithuania.
Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yuriy Lavrenyuk said earlier in April that the "four capital" train would be launched shortly. Earlier, the Ukrainian company planned to include a fifth capital, Tallinn, into the route.
Lithuanian passengers currently don’t have a possibility to take a direct train from Vilnius to Riga or Tallinn.
Other articles:
- 23.04.2018 Atkins wins contract on Rail Baltica Infrastructure Management Study
- 23.04.2018 Вырос портфель недвижимости латвийского Земельного фонда
- 23.04.2018 Промышленное производство в Литве в 2018 году выросло на 6,4%
- 23.04.2018 Выручка Tele2 в Литве в 2018 году выросла на 16%
- 23.04.2018 Barclays увольняет литовцев из-за возможностяей развития бизнеса за рубежом
- 23.04.2018 Сейм Литвы спасает университет из Беларуси
- 23.04.2018 Island of Hiiumaa calculated damage caused by ferry transport crisis
- 23.04.2018 Enefit Solutions supplies 200 tons of metal structures to UK
- 23.04.2018 Latvian plywood maker Verems posts EUR 8 mln profit for 2017
- 23.04.2018 Latvia-Russia border demarcation documents take effect