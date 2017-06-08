Lithuania's 1st Marriott hotel opens in Vilnius

The first Marriott chain hotel in Lithuania was opened in Vilnius on Thursday, the project's developer Hanner said, cites LETA/BNS.

Constructed in part of the former territory of the Zalgiris Stadium, the 4-star hotel Courtyard by Marriott includes 199 rooms, 220 square meters of conference facilities, a restaurant, a bar, a 24-hour store and a gym.





Hanner invested 20 million euros in the hotel, which will be operated by the hotel operator Apex Alliance Hotel Management.





Next to the hotel, Hanner is building a 25-million-euro office building Business Stadium West and plans to equip a 2-million-euro public space.