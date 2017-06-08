EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Real Estate, Tourism
Lithuania's 1st Marriott hotel opens in Vilnius
The first Marriott chain hotel in Lithuania was opened in Vilnius on Thursday, the project's developer Hanner said, cites LETA/BNS.
Constructed in part of the former territory of the Zalgiris Stadium, the 4-star hotel Courtyard by Marriott includes 199 rooms, 220 square meters of conference facilities, a restaurant, a bar, a 24-hour store and a gym.
Hanner invested 20 million euros in the hotel, which will be operated by the hotel operator Apex Alliance Hotel Management.
Next to the hotel, Hanner is building a 25-million-euro office building Business Stadium West and plans to equip a 2-million-euro public space.
