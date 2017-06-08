Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 17.04.2018, 14:16
Riga Airport sees 20% increase in passenger turnover in Q1
Meanwhile, in March, passenger turnover increased by 20.5% when compared to the same period last year.
''This growth in passenger numbers has put Riga Airport in the top ten fastest growing airports in Europe,'' the airport's board chairwoman Ilona Lice points out.
She added that new passenger records are expected to be set this summer season as well due to the opening of new destinations.
Speaking about the construction of a passenger rail terminal at the airport by 2023, which is part of the Rail Baltica high-speed rail project, Lice said that the airport will then be able to service 10 million passengers per year.
As reported, passenger turnover at Riga Airport reached 6.097 million passengers last year, which was a 12.9% increase on the previous year.
- 17.04.2018 Number of tourists stayed at Latvian hotels grew by 9% in 2 months
- 17.04.2018 Lattelecom has limited options for restricting TV content available to viewers
- 17.04.2018 Рига встречает весну карнавальной феерией
- 17.04.2018 Enefit starts selling electricity in Sweden
- 17.04.2018 Bill on shell companies upheld for first reading in Latvia
- 17.04.2018 Нам элементарно не хватает мяса: директор комбината «Forevers»
- 17.04.2018 SCAT Airlines to launch direct Astana-Vilnius service
- 17.04.2018 Rietumu Banka registers changes in its Board
- 17.04.2018 Number of schools in Latvia has declined by 1/5 since restoration of independence
- 17.04.2018 Латвия повысит требования к освоению латышского языка в детских садах