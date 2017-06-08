Riga Airport sees 20% increase in passenger turnover in Q1

In the first three months of 2018, passenger turnover at Riga International Airport increased by 20% when compared to the same period last year, the airport informed LETA.

Meanwhile, in March, passenger turnover increased by 20.5% when compared to the same period last year.





''This growth in passenger numbers has put Riga Airport in the top ten fastest growing airports in Europe,'' the airport's board chairwoman Ilona Lice points out.





She added that new passenger records are expected to be set this summer season as well due to the opening of new destinations.





Speaking about the construction of a passenger rail terminal at the airport by 2023, which is part of the Rail Baltica high-speed rail project, Lice said that the airport will then be able to service 10 million passengers per year.





As reported, passenger turnover at Riga Airport reached 6.097 million passengers last year, which was a 12.9% increase on the previous year.