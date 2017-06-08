Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
FlexStart investment of 3.3 mln euros approved by Klaipeda FEZ
As Gintaras
Toločka, consultant at the international real estate consultancy Newsec, observes, FlexStart ‘s announcement could not be more timely: “This is the
first industrial building to be built in the region in the last two years that
is being designated for the rental market.”
With 7400sqm of space, 6000sqm of which
will be designated for production facilities, FlexStart will fill a much needed gap in the market, allowing
companies targeting accelerated growth to set up and begin operations with
speed and security. Purpose built, the facilities spaces will be easily
adjustable to fit the requirements of the tenant, and have been designed
primarily to meet the needs of companies from the following industries:
electronic equipment, electric vehicle and components manufacturing, assembly
of machinery equipment, and metal processing.
The CEO of Klaipeda FEZ, Eimantas Kiudulas further underlines
the necessity for FlexStart, “We have
witnessed a global trend emerging where international manufacturing companies
are looking to outsource real estate and its management so they can focus on
product development, supply chain management and production.”
FlexStart
is part of Klaipeda FEZ’s ongoing development into
a regional base for global manufacturing. The FEZ has already been recognized
for the speed with which it is able to have its clients’ operations up and
running, winning the Global Free Zones of the Year 2017 “Quick Launch” award
for its 6 month turnaround for new businesses.
The FlexStart
complex is due to be completed by July 2018, and negotiations are already
underway with prospective clients.
Minimum space requirements for rental are 1000sqm of production space
and 180sqm for office and administrative facilities, and demand is expected to
be high.
This is only the first step in Klaipeda
FEZ’s plan to provide more rental opportunities to its business community. In
the words of Klaipeda FEZ CEO Eimantas Kiudulas,” We want to ensure there is
always enough space available for companies to immediately start business at
Klaipeda FEZ. That is why, once the first building has been fully rented, we intend
to develop a next one.”
Klaipeda FEZ is the first and most
successful free economic zone in the Baltics. Its community currently comprises
28 local and foreign investors with a total yearly revenue of 887 million euros, and total exports accounting for 635 million euros.
