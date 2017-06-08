Baltic, Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Klaipeda continues to rank 1st among Baltic ports by cargo traffic
12.04.2018
Klaipeda this year retains the number-one spot it held in 2017 among all Baltic seaports in terms of cargo traffic, informs LETA/BNS, according to figures released by the ports.
The port of Klaipeda handled 10.79 million tons of cargo in the first quarter of 2018, up 4.7% on the same time last year.
Riga posted an 11.6% decline in cargo traffic to 8.22 million tons. Ventspils recorded a 30.8% drop to 4.91 million tons, while cargo traffic via Liepaja grew by 22.3% to almost 2 million tons.
Tallinn saw first-quarter cargo volumes edge up by 0.3% to 5.01 million tons.
