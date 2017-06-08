Estonia, Good for Business, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 11.04.2018, 14:33
Freight flows of Estonian Railways grew by 8.4% in Q1
"We are extremely glad that the first quarter was so positive on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways. We are actively marketing Estonia as a transit channel with our customers and cooperation partners as well as looking for new possible commodity flows, and it's glad to see this joint effort bearing fruit," CEO of the company said in a press release.
Transit shipments made up 2.5 million tons during the quarter, nearly 18% more than in the same period in 2017. Container shipments grew by 27% on year. The biggest commodity group carried on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways was fertilizers, mineral fuels and oil shale.
Around 1.9 million passengers were carried on the infrastructure in the first quarter, which is 9.1% more than in the same period last year. International trains carried 26,600 people, 13.2% more than in the first quarter of 2017.
In 2017, 12.4 million tons of freight was transported on the infrastructure of the railway company, which 1% less than in 2016. The number of passengers carried increased 7.4% to 7.4 million people.
