Wednesday, 11.04.2018
Dutch Hyarchis entering Lithuania
Hyarchis, a Dutch developer of business software and information technologies (IT), is coming to Lithuania – it set up a subsidiary Hyarchis Baltic, informs LETA/BNS.
According to data provided by the Center of Registers, the new company was registered in Vilnius earlier this week, with Dutch-registered VDD Iqware operating under the Hyarchis trademark being its only shareholder.
Furthermore, both companies in Lithuania and the Netherlands are controlled by the same person, Andre van der Doelen.
Hyarchis develops and sells business communication and document management software, which is used by over 55,000 clients worldwide.
