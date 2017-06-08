Ukrainian railway to launch passenger service on Kiyv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga route

The Ukrainian state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsya is about to launch the passenger service on the Kiyv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga route, informs LETA/INTERFAX.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Yuriy Lavrenyuk, said on Facebook that the national railway company had already bought 28 new passenger rail cars made in Ukraine that would be used on the new route and the ministry's Tariff Council had approved the fares.





As reported, the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure, Volodymyr Omelyan, announced in June 2071 a plan to launch the rail passenger service linking five capital cities - Kiyv, Minsk, Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn - with a possible extension of the route to Odessa in the future.