Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Railways, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 11.04.2018, 14:33
Ukrainian railway to launch passenger service on Kiyv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga route
BC, Riga/Vilnius, 11.04.2018.Print version
The Ukrainian state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsya is about to launch the passenger service on the Kiyv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga route, informs LETA/INTERFAX.
Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Yuriy Lavrenyuk, said on Facebook that the national railway company had already bought 28 new passenger rail cars made in Ukraine that would be used on the new route and the ministry's Tariff Council had approved the fares.
As reported, the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure, Volodymyr Omelyan, announced in June 2071 a plan to launch the rail passenger service linking five capital cities - Kiyv, Minsk, Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn - with a possible extension of the route to Odessa in the future.
Other articles:
- 11.04.2018 Freight flows of Estonian Railways grew by 8.4% in Q1
- 11.04.2018 e-Maxima.lv joins Baltic food e-trade platform Barbora
- 11.04.2018 Promises at job interview don't match reality in 72% cases in Latvia
- 11.04.2018 Dutch Hyarchis entering Lithuania
- 11.04.2018 К концу 2018 года Литва накопит резерв в 300 млн. евро
- 11.04.2018 Lithuanian railway signs long-term contract with Belaruskalij
- 11.04.2018 Для строительства Rail Baltica придется привлекать иностранную рабочую силу
- 11.04.2018 Латвия может обложить налогом сделки с криптовалютой
- 11.04.2018 Emigration stabilizes at around 20,000 people leaving Latvia annually
- 11.04.2018 Импорт нефти через терминал в Бутинге вырос на 10,4%