Bazaarvoice to open office in Lithuania

Bazaarvoice, a US company that develops technologies connecting brands to consumers, is planning to open an office in Vilnius, Invest Lithuania said on Tuesday, cites LETA/BNS.

Bazaarvoice intends to hire 60 to 80 implementation engineering, technical support and finance specialists in the next six months, the government's foreign investment promotion agency said in a press release.


The company currently has offices in the US, France, Britain, Northern Ireland, Germany and Australia.


It has a network of over 5,700 client websites representing leading brands and retailers across a wide range of industries including apparel, automotive, consumer electronics, retail and travel.


Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2005, Bazaarvoice currently employs more than 750 people.




