In February, the exports increased by 15% and imports by 13% in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in February 2018, the exports of goods increased by 15% and imports by 13% compared to February 2017. There was significant growth in exports to non-EU countries, mineral products (fuels and fuel additives) were exported the most.

In February 2018, exports from Estonia amounted to 1.1 billion euros and imports to Estonia to 1.2 billion euros. The trade deficit was 93 million euros (in February 2017, it was 100 million euros).

In February, the top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland (16% of Estonia’s total exports), Sweden (11%) and Latvia (8%). Electrical equipment and base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities exported to Finland; electrical equipment and wood and articles of wood (wood in the rough, doors and windows of coniferous wood) were the main commodities exported to Sweden; and transport equipment (motor cars), agricultural products and food preparations (spirits, beer, wheat) were the main commodities exported to Latvia. The biggest increase occurred in exports to Singapore (up by 28 million euros), Germany (up by 23 million euros) and the United Kingdom (up by 21 million euros). In exports to Singapore and the United Kingdom, the exports of mineral products increased. There was also an increase in the exports of electrical equipment to Germany. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to the Netherlands (down by 20 million euros), where less mineral products were dispatched.


In February, the biggest share in the exports of goods was held by mineral products (16% of the total exports of goods), followed by electrical equipment (15%) and wood and articles of wood (11%). The last time the exports of mineral products surpassed the exports of electrical equipment was in 2011. The greatest increase was in the exports of mineral products (up by 70 million euros), metals and articles of base metal (up by 24 million euros) and mechanical appliances and electrical equipment (both up by 12 million euros). At the same time, the exports of miscellaneous manufactured articles decreased (down by 9 million euros).

The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 74% in February 2018. The exports of goods of Estonian origin grew by 14% and re-exports by 18%. The exports of goods of Estonian origin grew the most in the commodity sections of mineral products (shale oil, fuel additives), metals and articles of base metal (metal waste, metal structures) and agricultural products and food preparations (barley, rape). The exports of miscellaneous manufactured articles decreased (prefabricated wood buildings, lighting fixtures).

The main countries of consignment in February were Finland (13% of Estonia’s total imports), Germany (11%) and Sweden (10%). Electrical equipment and metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities imported from Finland; transport equipment and electrical equipment from Germany and Sweden. The biggest increase occurred in imports from Belarus (up by 30 million euros, i.e. approximately 6 times), Finland (up by 25 million euros) and Latvia (up by 21 million euros). Mineral products were imported more from Belarus (motor spirit, fuel additives), electrical equipment from Finland and metals and articles of base metal from Latvia.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment (14% of the total imports of goods), mineral products (13%) and mechanical appliances (12%). The greatest increase was in the imports of mechanical appliances and mineral products (both up by 32 million euros) and transport equipment (up by 21 million euros).

In February 2018, the foreign trade export volume index increased by 2% and the import volume index by 10% compared to February 2017. 

Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2017–2018

Month

Exports, million euros

Imports, million euros

Balance, million euros

 

2017

2018

change, %

2017

2018

change, %

2017

2018

 

TOTAL

1,911

2,147

12

2,422

2,462

2

-511

-316

 

January

940

1,030

10

1,350

1,253

-7

-410

-223

 

February

972

1,117

15

1,072

1,209

13

-100

-93

 

Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, February 2018

 

Country of destination, group of countries

Exports, million euros

Share, %

Change on same month of previous year, %

Country of consignment, group of countries

Imports, million euros

Share, %

Change on same month of previous year, %

 

TOTAL

1,117

100

15

TOTAL

1,209

100

13

 

EU-28

764

68

8

EU-28

937

77

8

 

Euro area 19

506

45

7

Euro area 19

670

55

10

 

Non-EU

353

32

33

Non-EU

272

23

34

 

1. Finland

174

16

13

1. Finland

161

13

19

 

2. Sweden

128

11

-9

2. Germany

130

11

16

 

3. Latvia

93

8

16

3. Sweden

116

10

21

 

4. Germany

79

7

40

4. Latvia

109

9

24

 

5. Lithuania

72

6

19

5. Russia

106

9

21

 

6. Russia

56

5

3

6. Lithuania

93

8

4

 

7. United Kingdom

44

4

87

7. Poland

75

6

0

 

8. Denmark

41

4

20

8. Netherlands

64

5

-9

 

9. USA

36

3

20

9. China

41

3

-15

 

10. Norway

35

3

-11

10. Belarus

36

3

-

 

 

 

Exports and imports by commodity section, February 2018

Commodity section (chapter) by Combined Nomenclature (CN)

Exports

Imports

Balance, million euros

 

million euros

share, %

change on same period of previous year, %

million euros

share, %

change on same period of previous year, %

 

TOTAL

1,117

100

15

1,209

100

13

-93

 

Agricultural products and food preparations (I–IV)

90

8

12

112

9

6

-22

 

Mineral products (V)

180

16

64

160

13

25

20

 

Raw materials and products of chemical industry (VI)

55

5

4

104

9

5

-49

 

Articles of plastics and rubber (VII)

35

3

14

66

5

8

-31

 

Wood and articles of wood (IX)

121

11

7

44

4

16

77

 

Paper and articles thereof (X)

28

3

6

22

2

12

6

 

Textiles and textile articles (XI)

31

3

-4

51

4

-5

-20

 

Base metals and articles of base metal (XV)

93

8

36

111

9

21

-18

 

Mechanical appliances (84)

93

8

14

139

12

30

-46

 

Electrical equipment (85)

172

15

7

163

14

-1

10

 

Transport equipment (XVII)

68

6

15

124

10

20

-56

 

Optical, measuring, precision instruments (XVIII)

30

3

-3

27

2

5

3

 

Miscellaneous manufactured articles (XX)

87

8

-9

29

2

-1

58

 

Other

34

3

11

57

5

26

-24

 


The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Intrastat” and “Exports (sale of fish and crustaceans in foreign waters and ports)”, the due dates of which were, respectively, 14 and 15 March 2018, and on the customs declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, which were sent to Statistics Estonia on 20 March 2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary of foreign trade in 13 working days. In the case of the statistical activity “Foreign trade”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.




