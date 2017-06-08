Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
Lithuanian Railway posts EUR 108 mln in revenue in Q1
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, or LG) said that the revenue of the state-run company for the first quarter of 2018 rose by 4 year-on-year to reach 108 million euros, reports LETA/BNS.
According to the preliminary report, the company increased volumes of both freight and passengers in January through March.
LG said that freight volumes increased by 13 to 13.2 million tons in the first three months of 2018 year-on-year from 11.7 million tons. The biggest increase was reported in the volume of international cargo, growing by 16 from the same period of 2017.
Passenger numbers on the route Vilnius-Klaipeda is increasing, with a 18-% rise reported in March year-on-year, with growth also reported in Vilnius-Kaunas and Vilnius-Siauliai.
In March alone, a total of 309,000 passengers were handled on local trains.
