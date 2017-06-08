Tallinn Airport's passenger numbers rise by 13.8% in Q1

The number of passengers that passed through Tallinn Airport in the first quarter of 2018 grew 13.8% on year to 556,000 passengers, reports LETA/BNS.

The number of passengers in March climbed 14% to 210,000, the airport said.





Eero Pargmae, CCO of the airport company, said that the number of passengers has increased at a stable rate during the entire first quarter across nearly all destinations.





"This indicates that this is a broad-based and sustainable development, not a campaign-based jump in the number of passengers," Pargmae said.





Nordica, Airbaltic and SmartLynx have contributed the most to the number of passengers. The number of charter passengers is increasing at a noticeable rate and has increased 27% compared to the year before. As is customary for the winter season, the most popular charter flight destinations were Egypt and the Canary Islands.





Tallinn Airport from the end of March has been operating on a summer flight schedule, which will bring along significant flight traffic growth. Ryanair opened new year-round routes to Malta and Cyprus, while the same air carrier also restored seasonal routes to Girona, Bremen and Dublin. Airbaltic opened a new flight connection from Tallinn to Gatwick Airport in London. The number of destinations that can be directly flown to from Tallinn is 30 as at the end of March.





Altogether 2.6 million passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in 2017, marking a new all-time high and an increase of 19% over the previous year.