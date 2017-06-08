Baltic Export, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Friday, 06.04.2018
Auga from Lithuania working with Japan's biggest retailer Aeon
Vilnius, 06.04.2018.
Auga Group, one of the biggest agricultural investment companies in the Baltic states indirectly controlled by Lithuanian businessman Kestutis Juscius, has launched cooperation with Japan's biggest retailer Aeon, Verslo Zinios business daily said, cites LETA/BNS.
"We decided that this is a potential market for our organic products, as their cuisine, culture and even religion is based on health and quality," Laurynas Miskinis, head of commercial operations at Auga Group, told the daily.
Auga Group, which produces certified organic products, cooperates with organic food product distributor Muso and the Ikea chain.
