Thursday, 05.04.2018, 15:34
SES reaches 351 mln TV homes worldwide
SES’s increased technical
reach reflects the expansion of the survey with the addition of new countries
(Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda and Turkey) and the wider reach of Yahlive, namely in
the Maghreb countries,
together accounting for 17 million more SES TV homes.
On a like-for-like basis, the technical reach grew by 9 million SES TV homes, mainly
in Nigeria, Ghana and the Middle East.
Out of its 351 million TV homes, SES directly
reaches 145 million, and indirectly serves another 147 million cable homes, 40
million IPTV homes, and 18 million terrestrial homes.
The Satellite Monitor shows
that Europe continues to be a strong and resilient market where satellite
broadcasting is a highly attractive platform for reliable and cost-effective
video delivery to large audiences. SES now reaches 167 million TV homes in Europe, up from 156
million in 2016. This growth is mainly driven by the addition of Turkey and the
additional reach of Yahlive in the Maghreb countries, which together represent
an increase of 10 million TV homes. Technical reach across the core markets in
Europe was stable.
The study also shows the key
role of SES to deliver HD content: today, SES delivers HD content to 107 million
homes, which represents two thirds of all European TV homes enjoying HD. As the
leading HD platform, SES carries 2,602 HD channels worldwide, out of 7,709
channels in total. In Europe, SES delivers 2,670 TV channels, including 798 in
HD.
In Africa, SES now reaches 30
million homes. In West Africa, SES has seen a strong growth with an increase from 3 million homes to 11 million
in Nigeria, and from 2 million to 4 million in Ghana. Ethiopia,
Uganda and Tanzania – which are being included in the Satellite Monitor for the
first year – account for 7 million homes. Through Yahlive, a joint venture between SES
and Yahsat, SES serves 13 million homes in the Middle
East and South West Asia, up from 11 million TV homes in 2016. For the rest of
the world, SES reaches 32 million homes in Asia-Pacific, 75 million homes in
North America, and 33 million in Latin America.
“The
Satellite Monitor shows that our strategy to invest in growth markets is
successful and results in a significantly larger geographical reach,” said
Ferdinand Kayser, CEO of SES Video. “We continue to leverage our growing,
unique technical reach worldwide to help our customers build their businesses
and expand their audiences. In Africa, our infrastructure will continue to play
a key role in the digital switch-over, while in developed countries, namely
Europe, our satellites remain the leading platform to deliver HD and drive
Ultra HD to millions of households. We are also strongly supporting the
development and roll-out of HD and Ultra HD in the Americas and Asia Pacific.”
