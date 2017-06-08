In February, industrial output grew by 8.7% in Latvia

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to February 2017, in February 2018 industrial production output1 increased by 8.7% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). An increase in production output was recorded in manufacturing (of 7.3%) and electricity and gas supply (of 12.7%), whereas a drop was observed in mining and quarrying (of 2.1%).

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the largest growth in manufacturing was recorded in the sectors of high and medium-high technology manufacturing: manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (of 40.3%), manufacture of electrical equipment (of 33.9%), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (of 32.1%), as well as manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations. An increase in output was also recorded in the sectors having the largest share in industrial production: manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (of 5.7%), manufacture of food products (of 0.9%), manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (of 16.8%) and in manufacture of non-metallic mineral products (of 8.2%).





Compared to January 2018, in February 2018 industrial production output, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices, went up by 3.9%, of which in manufacturing by 1.9%, in electricity and gas supply by 4.2%, whereas in mining and quarrying there was a drop of 2.5%.





Volume index of manufacturing (2015=100)









Changes in industrial production output (as per cent, at constant prices)

January – February 2018, compared to January – February 2017 (calendar adjusted) February 2018, compared to January 2018 (seasonally adjusted) February 2017 (calendar adjusted) Total production 6.5 3.9 8.7 Mining and quarrying -0.8 -2.5 -2.1 Manufacturing 5.8 1.9 7.3 Manufacture of food products 2.1 -1.9 0.9 Manufacture of beverages -10.1 4.2 -9.0 Manufacture of textiles -0.4 5.0 2.9 Manufacture of wearing apparel -0.5 7.7 1.6 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 2.3 1.1 5.7 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 33.4 9.0 40.3 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 11.3 -1.7 8.2 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 11.4 3.4 16.8 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products -0.4 -6.6 -11.4 Manufacture of electrical equipment 23.8 5.7 33.9 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 4.2 9.4 13.5 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 33.7 10.3 32.1 Manufacture of furniture 8.8 -2.9 7.3 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* 0.8 -5.7 -6.6 Electricity and gas supply 8.2 4.2 12.7

* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.





Manufacturing turnover2

Compared to February 2017, in February 2018 manufacturing turnover increased by 9.8% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 9.5% and in export by 9.9% (of which by 13.6% in euro area and by 7.1% in non-euro area).





Compared to January 2018, in February 2018 manufacturing turnover decreased by 0.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market dropped by 0.8%, while it remained at the level of the previous month in export.





More information on seasonally adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted industrial production volume and turnover indices (including by sector) is available in the CSB database section Industry.





Methodological explanations

1The volume index of industrial production describes changes in the volume of industrial production during the reference period in comparison to the base period. The index is estimated by recalculating the production output indicator at constant prices with the help of producer price indices.

2The industrial turnover index measures the monthly development of market demand for industrial goods and services. It is calculated at current prices without excluding price influence. Unlike industrial goods that also include unfinished goods and goods in stock, turnover only includes the goods sold and industrial services provided.