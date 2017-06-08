In February, the turnover of retail trade in Estonia increased by 3%

According to Statistics Estonia, in February 2018, compared to February of the previous year, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 3% at constant prices.

In February 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 495.9 million euros.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 7% compared to February 2017. Turnover increased in five and decreased in two economic activities. Turnover increased the most in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, with sales increasing 17% in a year. Turnover increased also in stores selling via mail order or the internet (15% growth) and in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (10% growth), in non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (e.g. department stores) (7% growth) and in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (6% growth). The turnover of stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale) and in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear decreased compared to February of the previous year.





The turnover of grocery stores decreased 3% compared to February 2017. The turnover fall of these stores was affected by the continuing price increase of food products.

The turnover of enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel, which decreased in January, started to grow again in February, increasing 9% compared to February of the previous year. The turnover growth in these enterprises was partly affected by the deceleration in the price increase of automotive fuel.

Compared to the previous month, in February, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased 5%. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover increased 2% compared to the previous month.

The statistics are based on the VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in three working days. For the statistical activity “Economic indicators of trade enterprises”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia performs this statistical activity.