Thursday, 29.03.2018, 15:14
In February, the turnover of retail trade in Estonia increased by 3%
In February 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 495.9
million euros.
The turnover of
stores selling manufactured goods increased 7% compared to February 2017.
Turnover increased in five and decreased in two economic activities. Turnover
increased the most in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, with sales
increasing 17% in a year. Turnover increased also in stores selling via mail
order or the internet (15% growth) and in other specialised stores, such as
stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports
equipment, games, toys, etc. (10% growth), in non-specialised stores selling
predominantly manufactured goods (e.g. department stores) (7% growth) and in
stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials
(6% growth). The turnover of stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store
retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale) and in stores selling textiles,
clothing and footwear decreased compared to February of the previous year.
The turnover of
grocery stores decreased 3% compared to February 2017. The turnover fall of
these stores was affected by the continuing price increase of food products.
The turnover of
enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel, which decreased in
January, started to grow again in February, increasing 9% compared to February
of the previous year. The turnover growth in these enterprises was partly
affected by the deceleration in the price increase of automotive fuel.
Compared to the
previous month, in February, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased
5%. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover
increased 2% compared to the previous month.
