Thursday, 29.03.2018, 13:22
Aldaris saw turnover increase to EUR 26.4 mln in 2017
She emphasized that 2017 was a very successful year for the company - financially as well. ''After several years of losses, we are finally back to profits. This shows that our restructurization was a successful one,'' she said, adding that the financial results will be released at a later date.
She said that the company was able to increase sales volumes last year, despite the overall drop in beer sales in the country.
Ozola said that last year was also a successful one for exports, as the company gained three new export markets in 2017 - China, the Nertherlands and France. She said that the company has great hopes for the Chinese market.
According to Firmas.lv, Aldaris operated with EUR 25.857 million in turnover in 2016 and posted EUR 3,178 in losses.
Aldaris, founded in 1865, is the largest brewery in Latvia and one of the biggest in the Baltics. It is part of the Carlsberg group, one of the world's largest beer makers.
