Magnetic MRO to start providing wide-body aircraft maintenance

Magnetic MRO, a full-service aircraft maintenance company headquartered in Tallinn, is to start offering maintenance of wide-body aircraft in three airports, informs LETA/BNS.

"We will be carrying out the active sale of wide-body aircraft maintenance service in place where we have foreign representation. At present in Copenhagen and Warsaw and we are also planning to open a representation in Hamburg," Magnetic MRO CEO Risto Maeots told BNS. The company also has representations in smaller airports, but wide-body aircraft do not usually fly there.





Opening the service of wide-body aircraft maintenance required a corresponding certificate, for which people had to be trained to handle corresponding aircraft types and acquire necessary tools. Maeots said that the initial investment was approximately 100,000 euros, but may be multiplied when the activity expands.





Along with the latest addition, Magnetic MRO's line and base maintenance capabilities now cover the A330 family, A320ceo/neo family, Boeing 737CL/NG, CRJ-700/-900NG, ERJ-170/-190, SAAB 340 and ATR 42/72.