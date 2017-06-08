Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Ryanair to open route from Vilnius to Kiev
Ireland's budget airline Ryanair will start flying passengers from Vilnius to the Ukrainian capital Kiev at the beginning of November 2018, informs LETA/BNS.
The flights will be conducted three times a week, Ryanair said.
Furthermore, Ryanair will launch a route from Kaunas to the Spanish city of Girona on Monday and a route from Vilnius to the Greek island of Corfu on March 28. On March 29, the company will start flying from Kaunas to the Bulgarian resort of Burgas and the Italian resort of Rimini on the Adriatic Sea.
Currently, direct flights from Vilnius to Kiev are conducted by Hungary's Wizz Air and Ukraine's Ukraine International Airlines.
