Good for Business, Latvia, Legislation, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 23.03.2018, 13:55
Activity on the market of private houses picked up in 2017 in Latvia
BC, Riga, 23.03.2018.Print version
Activity on the market of private houses in Riga and its area increased in 2017, with transactions in residential land plots and private houses growing against a year before, Maris Laukalejs, a board member of Arco Real Estate, told LETA.
According to the company’s latest housing market review, the number of transactions in residential land plots (larger than 600 square meters) in Riga rose by 17% in 2017, while transactions in private dwelling houses grew 7% year-on-year.
The trend to build private houses for one’s own needs and not for selling also continued last year.
“The number of building permits issued last year is a clear reflection of the increased activity in the aforementioned segments. Compared to 2016, the number of building permits grew by 47%. A total of 1,948 permits were issued in 2017 for the construction of private houses, which was the highest figure in nine years,” said Laukalejs.
Other articles:
- 23.03.2018 The Dwelling Price Index in Estonia increased by 5.5% in 2017
- 23.03.2018 Estonian businesses raise EUR 118 mln with help of Kredex in 2017
- 23.03.2018 Estonian PM: personal data on internet requires protection fast
- 23.03.2018 Эксперты: разница цен на квартиры в крупнейших городах Эстонии ошеломляет
- 23.03.2018 Эстонский Rimi переведет 1 млн. евро прибыли в зарплатный фонд работников
- 23.03.2018 Latvian EcoMin: energy efficiency measures to reduce business costs by EUR 24 mln
- 23.03.2018 The parliament passes bills about gradual transition to Latvian-only education
- 23.03.2018 Russian billionaire Gerasimenko might have acquired rolling mill of KVV Liepajas Metalurgs
- 23.03.2018 Латвийские ученики приглашаются к конкурсу по физике “FIZMIX Eksperiments”
- 23.03.2018 Эстонское Enefit Green ввело в эксплуатацию на электростанции в Пайде котел на LNG