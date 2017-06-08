Employment, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Technology
Centric to hire 200 specialists in Kaunas
"During the first visit of our senior management to Lithuania, we discovered Kaunas as a very strong city for our activities. We were impressed with the longstanding traditions within the field of technology and the potential talent in the city thanks mainly to Kaunas University of Technology (KTU)," Freddie Veltmaat, technology director at Centric, said in a press release.
Lithuania's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said it was important for the country to improve the investment environment.
"It demonstrates that foreign investment is not only about creating workplaces. Partners like Centric can also improve the overall investment climate of the country, which is equally important," the prime minister said in the communique.
At the end of February, BNS wrote about Centric IT Solutions Lithuania that had been founded in Lithuania by Centric.
Centric has its main headquarters in Gouda, the Netherlands, with subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Romania, Norway and Sweden. The group has staff of approximately 4,300 people. The company provides information technologies and programming services to various business clients.
