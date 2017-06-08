British game developer opening office in Vilnius

British game developer Lockwood Publishing is opening in Vilnius its first office outside the United Kingdom, Invest Lithuania said on Tuesday, cites LETA/BNS.

"The Vilnius team will be responsible for backend operations for Avakin Life, the company's signature free-to-play 3D mobile virtual community," the government's foreign investment promotion agency said in a press release.





"In the next couple of years, Lockwood expects to have a dozen highly skilled employees running the Vilnius office," it said.





Since its establishment in 2009, Lockwood Publishing has developed eight games for Sony PlayStation, iOS, Google Play and Amazon, but it is best known for Avakin Life, a 3D mobile app giving users access to a vast online virtual community, the agency said.





Lithuania is already home to a number of game developers, including Unity, Charlie Oscar, JetCat Games, TutoOONS and others.