Friday, 16.03.2018, 07:50
Lithuanian Railways raise cargo flows by 10% in January-February
BC, Vilnius, 16.03.2018.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG), the state-run railway company, raised cargo flows by a tenth in the first two months of 2018 year-on-year, while the company's revenue went up by 0.4% to 69.6 million euros, informs LETA/BNS.
In January-February, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai handled 8.6 million tons of freight, which indicates an increase by 10% from the same period of 2017.
Transit freight rose by 17.4% and imported freight went up by 17.3%, while local cargo flows ticked up by 0.4% in the first two months of 2018 from the same period of last year.
