EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.03.2018, 15:34
Small Planet Group targets further growth after 45% revenue rise in 2017
Small Planet Group is indirectly owned by Vytautas Kaikaris and Andrius Staniulis.
"We want to grow in 2018. We will have six new aircraft. We expect to carry 3.9 million passengers on attractive holiday routes," Small Planet Airlines CEO Kristijonas Kaikaris said at a news conference on Thursday.
"Revenue-wise, we expect further growth, given that we will have new aircraft and will handle more passengers," he said.
According to Kaikaris, the company currently sees Germany as its key market for growth.
"We chose Germany as our big growth market. The collapse of two companies, Air Berlin and Niki, gave a huge impetus and opened up room (for competitors)," he said.
The CEO identified a shortage of pilots in the market as one of the biggest challenges for the company, but noted that all airlines are faced with this problem.
Small Planet Airlines last year carried 2.7 million passengers, up 35% compared with 2016, and increased its fleet by one aircraft to twenty-two. It currently has 24 aircraft with an average age of 14 years.
Small Planet Group this year expects to increase revenue by 26.9% to 410 million euros after posting a 44.8% rise in revenue to 323.1 million euros for 2017.
The group last year turned a net profit of 5.1 million euros, versus a net loss of 3.8 million euros in 2016.
- 15.03.2018 11,400 Lithuanians paid over EUR 3,000 monthly salary in October
- 15.03.2018 Latvian ports see cargo turnover fall 14.3% in January-February
- 15.03.2018 Euroapotheca buys Ulikooli Apteek
- 15.03.2018 Латвийский Rietumu Banka ввел евро в качестве базовой валюты обслуживания
- 15.03.2018 За два месяца в портах Латвии перевалено на 14,3% меньше грузов
- 15.03.2018 RAM: протекционизм Трампа обеспокоил рынки
- 15.03.2018 Small Planet Group ожидает дальнейшего роста выручки в 2018 году
- 15.03.2018 Yandex.Taxi launches in Riga
- 15.03.2018 14% Lithuanian workers paid minimum or lower wages
- 15.03.2018 В Латвии заработало Яндекс.Такси