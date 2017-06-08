Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania, Technology
Central banks of Lithuania, Singapore to cooperate in fintech
The central banks of Lithuania and Singapore have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of financial technologies, known as fintech, reports LETA/BNS.
The Bank of Lithuania said it had signed the deal with the Singaporean monetary authority in hopes of paving way for joint innovations projects and facilitating information and advice to fintech companies.
"Lithuania's ambition to establish itself as a gateway to Europe for non-European financial companies has been already acknowledged by investors from all around the world. The agreement with MAS will strengthen the ties between Lithuania and Singapore in the field of fintech, supporting the growth of Lithuanian and Singaporean fintech companies," Marius Jurgilas, member of the board of the Bank of Lithuania, said in a press release.
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Money 20/20 Asia conference in Singapore.
