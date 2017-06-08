Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Technology
Digital nomad visa could bring over 1,400 workers to Estonia per year
The target group of the new kind of visa would be e-residents, of whom 10
percent or 1,400 people a year could visit Estonia with a nomad visa. "But
this is reading the tea leaves. In real life this number could be bigger,"
said Killu Vantsi, adviser at the
ministry's department for citizenship and migration policy.
While the absence of a specal visa at this point does not mean that here
are no digital nomads in Estonia, many of them are staying here on a tourist
visa, which means that they should not be working while in Estonia. For a
longer stay such people need to find an employer.
"There are no other good options at present," Vantsi said.
Since skilled people traveling on a nomad visa would not take up employment
at Estonian companies or establish a business here, the question arises what
good would a visa like this be for Estonia, Eesti Paevaleht said.
Accoridng to Vantsi, digital nomads make an indirect contribution to the
economy through consuming local products and services.
"Of course, ideally, we would like entrepreneurial and talented people
to find an employer here or set up a business and stay here," she said.
The adviser added that just like with all other visas, the background of
the applicant has to be checked. "Just like with a startup visa, we must
check that there was no danger of illegal migration or threat to security and
public order. Such people will not be permitted into Estonia.
