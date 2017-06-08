Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.03.2018, 14:58
Riga port sees number of ship passengers’ growth 18.1% in January-February
BC, Riga, 12.03.2018.Print version
The port of Riga received 103,389 ship passengers during January-February 2018, which was an 18.1% increase against the same period in 2017, writes LETA, according to information available on the port’s official website.
Of the ship passengers handled by the port in the first two month of this year 3,319 were cruise ship passengers, up 84.9% year-on-year
As reported, Estonian ferry operator Tallink has two ferries - the Isabelle and the Romantika - running on the Riga-Stockholm route.
In 2017, the number of ship passengers in the port of Riga grew 42.8% year-on-year to 830,380. In January-February 2017, the port received 87,537 passengers.
Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both freight and passengers.
Other articles:
- 12.03.2018 In January, foreign trade turnover in Latvia was 12.4% larger y-o-y
- 12.03.2018 US company to provide retailers with Estonia's Cleveron's parcel robots
- 12.03.2018 В Латвии установят максимально допустимый уровень трансжиров в продуктах питания
- 12.03.2018 FKTK: самоочищение финансового сектора нужно продолжать
- 12.03.2018 В Клайпедский порт прибывает первый в этом году груз СПГ Statoil
- 12.03.2018 Over EUR 875,200 paid out in government compensations to crime victims in Latvia in 2017
- 12.03.2018 Самый успешный бизнесмен Индии стал электронным резидентом Эстонии
- 12.03.2018 Cargo turnover in Riga port decreased by 10.1% in 2 months
- 12.03.2018 Lithuanian firms post EUR 5.5 b in profits in 2017
- 12.03.2018 Wintershall и OMV в любом случае будут финансировать “Северный поток-2”