Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants grows twofold y-o-y in January

In January 2018, Latvia's hydro power plants generated two times more electric power than in the respective period last year, according to the information from the Central Statistical Bureau.

In January this year, the hydro power plants in Latvia generated 533 mln kWh of electric power in contrast to 267 mln kWh generated in January 2017.





Combined heat and power generation (cogeneration) plants generated 351 mln kWh of electric power in January, down 26.9% from last January.





Wind farms in Latvia produced 15 mln kWh of electric power in the said period which is similar as in the respective period last year.





In 2017, hydro power plants in Latvia generated 4.368 bln kWh of electric power, cogeneration plants produced 2.968 bln kWh and wind farms 153 mln kWh.