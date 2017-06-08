Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, Good for Business, Latvia, Statistics
Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants grows twofold y-o-y in January
07.03.2018.
In January 2018, Latvia's hydro power plants generated two times more electric power than in the respective period last year, according to the information from the Central Statistical Bureau.
In January this year, the hydro power plants in Latvia
generated 533 mln kWh of electric power in contrast to 267 mln kWh generated in
January 2017.
Combined heat and power generation (cogeneration) plants
generated 351 mln kWh of electric power in January, down 26.9% from last
January.
Wind farms in Latvia produced 15 mln kWh of electric power
in the said period which is similar as in the respective period last year.
In 2017, hydro power plants in Latvia generated 4.368
bln kWh of electric power, cogeneration plants produced 2.968 bln kWh
and wind farms 153 mln kWh.
