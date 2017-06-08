Estonian new car sales climb 21.2% on 2018 year

The number of new cars sold in Estonia increased 21.2 % y-o-y to 1,907 units in February, reports LETA/BNS.

During the first two months of the year 4,354 new cars were sold, 22.6% more than in January-February 2017.





Smaller medium cars were the most popular type of car in Estonia in February, accounting for 23.4% of the total number of cars sold, the association of Estonian car dealers and service companies AMTEL said. Medium and smaller SUVs accounted for 21.1% and 14.7%, respectively.





Brand new cars accounted for 57% of the cars registered in Estonia for the first time in February and the number of cars exported was 85.





The number of new electric cars sold was six and of hybrid cars 93. Gas powered cars numbered 19, including both CNG and LPG powered cars.





The most popular carmakers in February were Toyota with 227 cars sold, followed by Skoda with 209 and Renault with 192 vehicles. The most popular models were Renault Clio with 85 units sold, Skoda Octavia with 74 and Toyota RAV4 with 62 units.





Sales of new utility vehicles climbed 9.8% to 492 units. The most popular carmakers were Citroen with 64 vehicles sold, followed by Renault with 59 and Toyota with 46 units. The truck segment was topped by Volvo and Scania with respectively 31 and 28 vehicles.