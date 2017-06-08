Analytics, Car market, Estonia, Good for Business
Estonian new car sales climb 21.2% on 2018 year
During the first two months of the year 4,354 new cars were
sold, 22.6% more than in January-February 2017.
Smaller medium cars were the most popular type of car in
Estonia in February, accounting for 23.4% of the total number of cars sold, the
association of Estonian car dealers and service companies AMTEL said. Medium
and smaller SUVs accounted for 21.1% and 14.7%, respectively.
Brand new cars accounted for 57% of the cars registered in
Estonia for the first time in February and the number of cars exported was
85.
The number of new electric cars sold was six and of hybrid
cars 93. Gas powered cars numbered 19, including both CNG and LPG powered cars.
The most popular carmakers in February were Toyota with 227
cars sold, followed by Skoda with 209 and Renault with 192 vehicles. The most
popular models were Renault Clio with 85 units sold, Skoda Octavia with 74 and
Toyota RAV4 with 62 units.
Sales of new utility vehicles climbed 9.8% to 492 units. The
most popular carmakers were Citroen with 64 vehicles sold, followed by Renault
with 59 and Toyota with 46 units. The truck segment was topped by Volvo and
Scania with respectively 31 and 28 vehicles.
