Wednesday, 28.02.2018
Number of transactions with apartments in Riga up 1.4% in 2017
Last year 9,009 transactions with apartments were registered
compared to 8,887 transactions in 2016.
Prices of standard-design apartments in Riga suburbs rose by
8.9 % to an average price of EUR 767 per square meter. Laukalejs said that the
rise was steeper than predicted as Arco Real Estate’s forecast was a 6-7% rise.
Laukalejs said that the price of a standard-design apartment
last year was 53% below the all-time high recorded in July 2017 when the price
of a non-renovated Soviet-era apartment averaged at EUR 1,650.
The lowest prices were registered in Bolderaja suburb – EUR
569 per square meter on average, and the highest prices in Teika – EUR 909 per
square meter.
The average price in downtown Riga was EUR 1,813 per square
meter, and the market activity in this district dropped by 5 % from 2016.
Prices in new project apartments last year increased by 12%.
Laukalejs said that this year prices of standard-design
apartments might rise 6%, and the market activity could remain the same as last
year. Prices of new project apartments might grow 10%.
