Tuesday, 27.02.2018
Capella's 10M EUR Klaipeda FEZ plant material extraction plant to boost Klaipeda's blue economy
Capella has
developed an innovative dimethyl ether-based extraction technology that paves
the way for the non-toxic and waste free production of various plant extracts
including coffee bean-derived oils and extracts for the cosmetics, food,
pharmaceutical and other industries. Having spent more than two years
developing and patenting its technology,
Capella is now ready to begin production that it projects will reach around
5 tons per day.
Evgeny Strazding,
the CEO of Capella, explained that it
was Klaipeda‘s ability to provide the ideal combination of logistics, highly
qualified talent pool and lucrative fiscal incentives that made it an excellent
location for its operations.
"Our products are key ingredients in the production of
cosmetics; hence, we are targeting regions with high cosmetics use such as
Europe, Northern America, as well as Asia-Pacific. At the same time, our main
sources of raw materials will be South American. With its excellent location at
the crossroads of our markets and state of the art logistics infrastructure,
Klaipeda is a perfectly convenient and efficient point for our
operations," Mr Strazding stated.
He also praised Klaipeda’s academic community, its R&D,
and its skills in engineering and biochemistry – all of which will be key
commodities for Capella’s operations
going forward.
The construction of Capella’s
factory is set to commence this summer, with its launch scheduled for May next
year. Its 2500 sq. m complex will include a production facility, office and
storage areas, as well as a laboratory.
Capella’s
‘‘greenfield’ investment amounts to 10M EUR, including equipment, with Mr
Strazding adding that the company is currently analyzing the local market’s
potential as a source of equipment, raw materials and various services.
Eimantas Kiudulas,
the CEO of Klaipeda FEZ, salutes Capella’s
decision to launch operations in Klaipeda.
“I believe Capella and
Klaipeda is the perfect match. Capella’s
innovation and human resource needs are in line with Klaipeda’s ambition to become
a regional blue economy hub, while the fact that Capella’s complex logistics can be solved in our city stresses the
importance of our unique location and strength of our transport
infrastructure,” - Mr. Kiudulas said.
Simas Simanauskas,
CEO of Klaipeda Economic Development Agency, added, “Capella’s investment marks an important step in Klaipeda’s drive
towards increasing its share in the bioeconomy. It demonstrates trust in the
maturity of our food industry expertise and our readiness to move to a more
value-added R&D and production activities.”
There are currently, 28 investors operating in Klaipeda FEZ.
Capella joins an ecosystem than
already includes biofuel, food, chemical and other related industries. Capella’s investment is already the
second to be announced in 2018 - last month Focus
Fabrication Group, an oil&gas piping producer, signed a 4M EUR
investment deal.
