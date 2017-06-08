Centric coming to Lithuania

A Dutch information technologies company Centric is coming to Lithuania and has founded a subsidiary Centric IT Solutions Lithuania, reports LETA/BNS.

According to data provided by the Center of Registers, the new enterprise was registered in Lenkimai, a city in Lithuania's northern district of Skuodas, earlier this week, with the Centric Lithuania Holding as its only shareholder. The latter firm was registered in early 2017 and is operated by Centric International Holding of the Netherlands.





Both companies registered in Lithuania are headed by Karim Henkens, CEO of the entire Centric group.





Centric has its main headquarters in Gouda, the Netherlands, with subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Romania, Norway and Sweden. The group has staff of approximately 4,300 people.





The Dutch company provides IT and programming services to various business clients.