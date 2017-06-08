EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Technology
Friday, 23.02.2018
Centric coming to Lithuania
23.02.2018
A Dutch information technologies company Centric is coming to Lithuania and has founded a subsidiary Centric IT Solutions Lithuania, reports LETA/BNS.
According to data provided by the Center of Registers, the new enterprise
was registered in Lenkimai, a city in Lithuania's northern district of Skuodas,
earlier this week, with the Centric
Lithuania Holding as its only shareholder. The latter firm was registered in
early 2017 and is operated by Centric
International Holding of the Netherlands.
Both companies registered in Lithuania are headed by Karim Henkens, CEO of
the entire Centric group.
Centric has its main
headquarters in Gouda, the Netherlands, with subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany,
Switzerland, Romania, Norway and Sweden. The group has staff of approximately
4,300 people.
The Dutch company provides IT and programming services to various business
clients.
