Friday, 23.02.2018, 14:29
Rujienas Saldejums to enter new sales markets in Europe, CIS in 2018
"At
present we export to 14 countries but expect to increase the number to 20,” he
said, adding that this year Rujienas
Saldejums intended to start exports to several new countries in the CIS and
Europe. He would not specify the countries before the actual signing of the
contracts.
The company will be selling in the new markets Mini
Melts ice cream balls and its main products. Miezis said the export products
will be the same as those Rujienas Saldejums sells on the domestic market and only the
packaging will be adjusted to to specific foreign markets.
At present Rujienas Saldejums is selling
its products in the Baltic states, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Bulgaria,
Slovakia, Hungary etc. This week the company started sending its Mini Melts ice
cream balls to Denmark.
Exports increased significantly last year to 43-45%,
and further increase of the export share to 50% is expected this year.
In 2016, Rujienas Saldejums turned over
EUR 1.611 million, up 26.6% from a year before, and incurred a EUR 240,176
loss, which was 3.2 times larger than in 2015.
Founded in 2009, Rujienas Saldejums is fully
owned by Miezis.
