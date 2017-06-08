Estonian Railways records 7.9% increase in freight volumes in January

Cargoes transported on the infrastructure of the state-owned Estonian railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways in January 2018 totaled approximately 1.4 million tons, 7.9% more than in the same month last year, informs LETA/BNS.

"The year started on a positive note for AS Estonian Railways," Monika Kaljusaar, the company's head of communications, told BNS.





Passenger carriage also showed a positive trend last month and rose 10.4% compared to January 2017. The number of passengers totaled 643,400, which is 60,500 passenger more than in the same month last year.





"Increase in transit and export carriage is behind the growth of the first month of the year. I am also glad to note that both international and internal passenger carriage is continuing to increase. This indicates that travelling by train is becoming more and more popular," Erik Laidvee, CEO of Estonian Railways, said.





Cargoes transported on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways in 2017 totaled 12.4 million tons, which is 1% less than the year before. The number of passengers rose 7.4% on year, which means that altogether 7.4 million people used the train as a means of transport.