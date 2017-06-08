Cargo, Estonia, Good for Business, Railways, Transport
Estonian Railways records 7.9% increase in freight volumes in January
"The year started on a positive note for AS Estonian
Railways," Monika Kaljusaar, the company's head of communications,
told BNS.
Passenger carriage also showed a positive trend last month and rose 10.4%
compared to January 2017. The number of passengers totaled 643,400, which is
60,500 passenger more than in the same month last year.
"Increase in transit and export carriage is behind the growth of the
first month of the year. I am also glad to note that both international and
internal passenger carriage is continuing to increase. This indicates that
travelling by train is becoming more and more popular," Erik Laidvee,
CEO of Estonian Railways, said.
Cargoes transported on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways in 2017
totaled 12.4 million tons, which is 1% less than the year before. The number of
passengers rose 7.4% on year, which means that altogether 7.4 million people
used the train as a means of transport.
