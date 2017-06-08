Foodstuff, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Orkla to invest over EUR 1 mln in transportation, packaging equipment for Adazu Cipsi plant
Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija, the producer of Laima, Selga, Staburadze and Adazu Cipsi brand products, will invest more than EUR 1 million in a potato chips transportation and packaging line, writes LETA, according to information available on the Public Procurement Monitoring Bureau’s website.
In a competition of seven candidates, ABB company won the rights to supply the potato chips transportation and packaging line to the Adazu Cipsi potato chips plant for EUR 1.294 million, including VAT.
The company plans to complete the investment project by November 30, 2018, with financial support from the Latvian Rural Development Program 2014-2020, which is financed from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.
Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate, confectionery and snacks in the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima, Selga, Staburadze, AdazuCipsi and Taffel.
