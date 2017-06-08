Energy, Good for Business, Latvia, Oil, Transport

Sales of fuel increase by 6% in Latvia in 2017

1,372,815 tons of oil products (fuel) was sold in Latvia in 2017, which is 77,299 tons or 6% more than in 2016, LETA learned from the State Revenue Service.

The amount of fuel sold by retailers increased 5.3%, while wholesalers sold 7.6% more fuel last year.

 

The amount of diesel fuel sold in Latvia last year was 917,688 tons, biogasoline - 171,446 tons, and diesel fuel for agricultural machinery - 103,823 tons.

 

Sales of diesel fuel rose 7.5% last year and sales of diesel fuel for agricultural machinery increased 11.5%, while sales of gasoline decreased 9.2%, autogas - 5.9%, and sales of biogasoline decreased 4%.

 

In 2016, 1.295 million tons of oil products was sold in Latvia, an increase of 3.02% on 2015.




