Energy, Good for Business, Latvia, Oil, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 22.02.2018, 13:48
Sales of fuel increase by 6% in Latvia in 2017
BC, Riga, 22.02.2018.Print version
1,372,815 tons of oil products (fuel) was sold in Latvia in 2017, which is 77,299 tons or 6% more than in 2016, LETA learned from the State Revenue Service.
The amount of fuel sold by retailers increased 5.3%, while wholesalers sold
7.6% more fuel last year.
The amount of diesel fuel sold in Latvia last year was 917,688 tons,
biogasoline - 171,446 tons, and diesel fuel for agricultural machinery -
103,823 tons.
Sales of diesel fuel rose 7.5% last year and sales of diesel fuel for
agricultural machinery increased 11.5%, while sales of gasoline decreased 9.2%,
autogas - 5.9%, and sales of biogasoline decreased 4%.
In 2016, 1.295 million tons of oil products was sold in Latvia, an increase
of 3.02% on 2015.
Other articles:
- 22.02.2018 Ir: Rimsevics suspected of soliciting bribe from Trasta Komercbanka
- 22.02.2018 Port of Tallinn may start construction of cruise terminal in 2018
- 22.02.2018 Estonian Railways records 7.9% increase in freight volumes in January
- 22.02.2018 Железнодорожные грузоперевозки из Китая создают дефицит рабочих рук в Финляндии
- 22.02.2018 Latvijas Gaze subsidiary Gaso submits new tariff plans to regulator
- 22.02.2018 Эксперт: не бывает дыма без огня
- 22.02.2018 Жизнь в Латвии не кончится после фондов ЕС
- 22.02.2018 Latvia records lowest ever crime rate in 2017
- 22.02.2018 Audit: there has been inefficient project management, lack of supervision in implementation of e-health project
- 22.02.2018 Baltic Oil Service completes expansion in former oil plant compound