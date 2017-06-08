Arxan Technologies opens office in Vilnius

US-based cyber-security company Arxan Technologies has opened a branch in Vilnius, with plans to hire 40 technical professionals over the next two years, Invest Lithuania said on February 20th, cites LETA/BNS.

"We currently have offices in the US, the UK, and Japan," the government's foreign investment promotion agency quoted Andrew Whaley, Arxan's senior-vice president and head of engineering, as saying.

"In the near future, Vilnius has the potential to become our largest software development office," he said.

Arxan Technologies already employs 10 people at its Vilnius office and cooperates with several local software services companies in Vilnius and Kaunas.

Established in the United States in 2001, Arxan Technologies offers software and app security solutions to a wide range of industries, including banks, mobile payments, gaming and digital media. Its offices in the US, Asia, and Europe currently employ over 200 people.