airBaltic starts 2018 with strong passenger growth
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic:
“We are excited to start the year with great results and increased demand from
passengers across the Baltic states. The beginning of this year has been great
– not only more passengers have chosen to travel with us, but we also received
two important recognitions globally from OAG
analysts for being the most punctual airline in the world in 2017 as well
as the prestigious Air Transport World
Airline Industry Achievement Award as the Market Leader of the Year. I am proud
of our team and the excellent work done so far.”
In January 2018, the airline performed 3 890 flights, or 12% more than
in the same period of 2017. The airline’s load factor,
which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of
available seats, was at a level of 62% in January 2018.
The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic reached a level of 89.2% in January 2018. This means that
more than 89 out of every 100 airBaltic
flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15
minutes.
Last week it was announced that airBaltic
has received Air Transport World Airline Industry Achievement Award as the
Market Leader of the Year. ATW 44th annual Airline Industry
Achievement Awards are the most coveted honour an airline or individual can
receive to recognize excellence in the air transport industry.
In addition, on January 3, 2018, it was announced that the Latvian
airline airBaltic has been ranked No
1 globally in punctuality in 2017 by OAG analysts,
who tracked the performance of a total of over 50 million flight records. airBaltic has been on the top of the
global on-time performance ranking for the past four consecutive years.
According to OAG, airBaltic achieved
a punctuality rating of 90.01% for flights linking the Baltics to its network
spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle Least. It means that more than
90 out of 100 airBaltic flights
arrived on time in 2017.
