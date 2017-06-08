January revenue of PRFoods rose by 137%

The unaudited consolidated sales revenue of the listed Estonian producer and seller of fish products PRFoods in January 2018 grew 137.4% year over year to 7.6 million euros as a result of the acquisition of new companies, informs LETA/BNS.

Comparable sales revenue increased by 600,000 euros or 18.3%.

The biggest portion of the increase in comparable sales is attributable to higher product prices. The acquisition of John Ross Jr., Coln Valley and Trio Trading increased group revenue by 3.8 million euros and will further support the group's strategy of international growth and profitability.

John Ross Jr. and Coln Valley were consolidated into the PRFoods group from July 1, 2017 and Trio Trading from Sept. 1.

Compared to pro forma sales revenue for January 2017, sales revenue increased by 0.1 million euros or 0.8%. Pro forma sales revenue for January 2017 includes all companies of the group.

The breakdown of pro forma revenue by market was as follows in January: Finland 5.4 million euros, the U.K. 1.0 million euros, Estonia 0.4 million euros, Latvia 0.3 million euros, France 0.2 million euros and Greece 0.1 million euros. The rest of the revenue consists of export to various countries.

Starting from 2018, PRFoods group publishes sales revenue data by product group monthly. A detailed overview of sales revenue by customer group and country is published quarterly.

The biggest revenue growth, by 2.6 million euros or 168.7% year over year, occurred in January in the raw fish and fillets product group. Revenue of the smoked products group grew by 1.5 million euros or 128.2% and of the other fish products group by 200,000 euros or 41.2%.