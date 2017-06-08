Baltic Export, Estonia, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
January revenue of PRFoods rose by 137%
Comparable
sales revenue increased by 600,000 euros or 18.3%.
The biggest portion of the increase in comparable
sales is attributable to higher product prices. The acquisition of John Ross
Jr., Coln Valley and Trio Trading increased group revenue by 3.8 million euros
and will further support the group's strategy of international growth and
profitability.
John Ross Jr. and Coln Valley were consolidated into the PRFoods group from
July 1, 2017 and Trio Trading from Sept. 1.
Compared to pro forma sales revenue for January 2017,
sales revenue increased by 0.1 million euros or 0.8%. Pro forma sales revenue
for January 2017 includes all companies of the group.
The breakdown of pro forma revenue by market was as
follows in January: Finland 5.4 million euros, the U.K. 1.0 million euros,
Estonia 0.4 million euros, Latvia 0.3 million euros, France 0.2 million euros
and Greece 0.1 million euros. The rest of the revenue consists of export to
various countries.
Starting from 2018, PRFoods group publishes sales revenue data by product
group monthly. A detailed overview of sales revenue by customer group and
country is published quarterly.
The biggest revenue growth, by 2.6 million euros or
168.7% year over year, occurred in January in the raw fish and fillets product
group. Revenue of the smoked products group grew by 1.5 million euros or 128.2%
and of the other fish products group by 200,000 euros or 41.2%.
