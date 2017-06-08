Financial Services, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 21:00
Silovs to receive cash reward of up to EUR 30,734 for 4th place finish at Olympics
BC, Riga, 14.02.2018.
Latvia's Haralds Silovs will most likely receive a cash award of up to EUR 30,734 for his fourth place finish at the Olympic 1,500 speed-skating event yesterday, according to Cabinet of Ministers regulations, cites LETA.
The final amount will be decided by the Latvian National Sports Council
taking into account various criteria.
As reported, speed-skater Haralds Silovs just missed out on getting
Latvia's first medal at the Pyeongchang Games , finishing fourth in the
1,500m Olympic speed-skating event.
This was Silovs' best-ever Olympics result and best result for Latvia so
far at these Olympics.
Silovs finished his distance in 45.25 seconds, 0.32 second behind the
bronze position.
Kjed Nuis of the Netherlands won the gold with a time of 44.01 seconds.
Meanwhile, Patrick Roest, also of the Netherlands took the silver, while
South Korea's Kim Min-soek finished with the bronze.
