Tuesday, 13.02.2018, 08:01
Liepaja port raises cargo turnover by 9.6% in January y-o-y
The cargo reloaded in Liepaja during the first month of this year included
grain, ro-ro cargo, construction materials, including cement made at Latvia's
Broceni plant, stone coal and oil products. Grain cargos continue to prevail at
the port of Liepaja port this year, with stevedore companies ensuring a large
share of local cargos and terminals operating at the Karosta Canal stepping up
their activity, Rathiece-Kadege said.
In January, the port of Liepaja also handled 128 ships and 2,657 ship
passengers.
Bulk cargo made up 75% of all cargos handled in Liepaja in January, with
grain accounting for 45%.
The turnover of construction materials also rose in Liepaja in January,
with cement cargos growing 68.3%. Regular ferry traffic between Liepaja and
Travemunde in Germany, provided by Stena Line ferry operator, ensured a steady
turnover of ro-ro cargos. In January 2018, the turnover of ro-ro cargos in
Liepaja grew by 27.4% year-on-year. On the whole, general cargos accounted for
14% of all cargos reloaded in Liepaja during the first month of this year.
Liquid cargos made up 11% of the port's total cargo turnover in January.
Liepaja Bulk Terminal with 208,066 tons and Ekers Stividors LP with 191,499
tons were the leading stevedores in Liepaja in January.
