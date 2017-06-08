Liepaja port raises cargo turnover by 9.6% in January y-o-y

The southwestern Latvian port of Liepaja reloaded 643,013 tons of cargo in January 2018, which is a 9.6% increase from the same month last year and 17.1% more than the port's average monthly cargo turnover in 2017, Liga Ratniece-Kadege, a spokeswoman for the Liepaja Special Economic Zone (SEZ), told LETA.

The cargo reloaded in Liepaja during the first month of this year included grain, ro-ro cargo, construction materials, including cement made at Latvia's Broceni plant, stone coal and oil products. Grain cargos continue to prevail at the port of Liepaja port this year, with stevedore companies ensuring a large share of local cargos and terminals operating at the Karosta Canal stepping up their activity, Rathiece-Kadege said.

In January, the port of Liepaja also handled 128 ships and 2,657 ship passengers.

Bulk cargo made up 75% of all cargos handled in Liepaja in January, with grain accounting for 45%.

The turnover of construction materials also rose in Liepaja in January, with cement cargos growing 68.3%. Regular ferry traffic between Liepaja and Travemunde in Germany, provided by Stena Line ferry operator, ensured a steady turnover of ro-ro cargos. In January 2018, the turnover of ro-ro cargos in Liepaja grew by 27.4% year-on-year. On the whole, general cargos accounted for 14% of all cargos reloaded in Liepaja during the first month of this year. Liquid cargos made up 11% of the port's total cargo turnover in January.

Liepaja Bulk Terminal with 208,066 tons and Ekers Stividors LP with 191,499 tons were the leading stevedores in Liepaja in January.