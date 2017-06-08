Airport, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
Number of passengers carried by Nordica grows 16% in January y-o-y
The year 2018 has started according to plan for Nordica. The number of passengers in the first month of the year
rose over 16% compared to January 2017. Twelve destinations are being serviced
from Tallinn during the winter season, Nordica
said.
Toomas Uibo, chief of marketing and communications at Nordica, said that it is currently the high season of business
flights, as a result of which the number of passengers in the business traveler
segment has increased. "Nordica's
advantage is still the largest selection of direct flights from Tallinn, which
take place at times that are comfortable for business flyers and under the
principle of getting to a meeting early in the morning and getting home by the
evening," Uibo said.
Nordica performed
approximately 900 flights in January. Of the flights, 97.5% took place and 78%
of flights were performed with a 15 minute accuracy, the company said.
The most popular flight destinations in January were Munich, Stockholm
and Warsaw.
Three new destinations will be added to Nordica's
route network this year. Flights to Copenhagen, the biggest air traffic hub in
Scandinavia, will start on April 27, and seasonal services to Ohrid, Macedonia
and the Romanian Black Sea resort Constanta on June 1 and June 16,
respectively.
Nordica carried 613,000
passengers in 2017, 63% more than during the year before.
