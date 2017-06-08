Number of passengers carried by Nordica grows 16% in January y-o-y

The number of passengers carried by the state-owned Estonian airline Nordica in January 2018 increased 16% on year to 39,000 passengers, reports LETA/BNS.

The year 2018 has started according to plan for Nordica. The number of passengers in the first month of the year rose over 16% compared to January 2017. Twelve destinations are being serviced from Tallinn during the winter season, Nordica said.

Toomas Uibo, chief of marketing and communications at Nordica, said that it is currently the high season of business flights, as a result of which the number of passengers in the business traveler segment has increased. "Nordica's advantage is still the largest selection of direct flights from Tallinn, which take place at times that are comfortable for business flyers and under the principle of getting to a meeting early in the morning and getting home by the evening," Uibo said.

Nordica performed approximately 900 flights in January. Of the flights, 97.5% took place and 78% of flights were performed with a 15 minute accuracy, the company said.

The most popular flight destinations in January were Munich, Stockholm and Warsaw.

Three new destinations will be added to Nordica's route network this year. Flights to Copenhagen, the biggest air traffic hub in Scandinavia, will start on April 27, and seasonal services to Ohrid, Macedonia and the Romanian Black Sea resort Constanta on June 1 and June 16, respectively.

Nordica carried 613,000 passengers in 2017, 63% more than during the year before.