Klaipeda port posts 4% growth in January cargo traffic y-o-y
12.02.2018
Cargo traffic at the Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda grew to 3.881 million tons in January 2018, up 13.9% from 3.406 million tons in the same month last year, informs LETA/BNS.
The port said it was its highest ever overall result for January, with new records for the month also set in the oil product, containerized and ro-ro cargo groups.
Year-on-year, liquid cargo volumes jumped by 21.9% to 1.149 million tons, general cargo volumes rose by 19.6% to 1.143 million tons and bulk cargo volumes were up by 5.4% to 1.589 million tons.
The total number of ship arrivals in Klaipeda increased by seven, or 1.3%, to 537 ships.
