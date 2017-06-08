Klaipeda port posts 4% growth in January cargo traffic y-o-y

Cargo traffic at the Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda grew to 3.881 million tons in January 2018, up 13.9% from 3.406 million tons in the same month last year, informs LETA/BNS.

The port said it was its highest ever overall result for January, with new records for the month also set in the oil product, containerized and ro-ro cargo groups.





Year-on-year, liquid cargo volumes jumped by 21.9% to 1.149 million tons, general cargo volumes rose by 19.6% to 1.143 million tons and bulk cargo volumes were up by 5.4% to 1.589 million tons.





The total number of ship arrivals in Klaipeda increased by seven, or 1.3%, to 537 ships.