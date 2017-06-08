Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.02.2018, 17:49
Trade in Estonian reached record level in 2017
The trade deficit in 2017 was 1.9 billion euros, having increased by 315
million euros compared to 2016. The increase in the trade deficit was affected
the most by the imports of transport equipment (incl. ships). The largest
surplus was in the trade in wood and articles of wood and miscellaneous
manufactured articles (incl. furniture); the largest deficit was registered in
the trade in transport equipment and in raw materials and products of the
chemical industry.
In 2017, the share
of European Union countries in Estonia’s total exports was 71% and in total
imports 82%. The trade deficit with other European Union countries totalled 3
billion euros, which is 610 million euros more than in 2016. In trade with EU
countries, exports increased by 4% and imports by 9%. Trade in goods with
non-EU countries grew more – exports increased by 18% and imports by 11%.
As in previous
years, electrical equipment was exported the most, accounting for 17% of
Estonia’s total exports in 2017. The second and third places were held by the
exports of wood and articles of wood (11%) and mineral products (10%). The
increase in exports was mostly affected by a rise in the exports of mineral
products (incl. fuel), base metals and articles of base metal (incl. metal
waste) and wood and articles of wood (incl. sawn timber). The biggest decrease
in 2017 was recorded in the exports of electrical equipment.
The top
destination country of Estonia’s exports in 2017 was Finland (16% of Estonia’s
total exports). Sweden (14%) was second and Latvia (9%) third. The biggest
increase occurred in exports to Finland, followed by Russia and Germany.
Exports to Sweden, Mexico and Nigeria decreased the most.
The share of goods
of Estonian origin in total exports was 72% in 2017. In the exports of goods of
Estonian origin, the largest increase was in the exports of mineral products,
base metals and articles of base metal and wood and articles of wood. The
exports of electrical equipment dropped significantly. The main destination
countries of goods of Estonian origin are Finland, Sweden and Germany. The
biggest increase in the exports of goods of Estonian origin was in the exports
to Germany and Finland and the biggest decrease in the exports to Sweden and Mexico.
In 2017, the main
commodity imported to Estonia was electrical equipment; its share amounted to
15% of Estonia’s total imports. This was followed by transport equipment (13%),
agricultural products and food preparations, mechanical appliances and mineral
products (each 10%). In a year, the imports of transport equipment (incl.
ships, cars) and mineral products (incl. fuel) increased the most. The imports
of electrical equipment decreased.
The main countries
of consignment in 2017 were Finland (14% of Estonia’s total imports), Germany
(11%), and Lithuania (9%). The biggest increase occurred in imports from
Finland, followed by Russia and Sweden. The largest decrease was registered in
imports from Hungary, the USA and Canada.
Estonia exported
goods to 180 countries and imported goods from 133 countries. A positive
foreign trade balance was recorded in the case of 130 countries. The biggest
surplus was recorded in trade with Sweden, followed by Norway and the USA. The
biggest deficit was recorded in trade with Poland, Germany and Lithuania.
In December 2017,
exports of goods from Estonia amounted to 1 billion euros and imports to
Estonia to 1.2 billion euros. Compared to December 2016, exports increased 3%
and imports 4%. In December 2017, the growth in exports was affected the most
by the exports of cereals, and the growth in imports by fuel imports.
In December 2017, the foreign trade export volume
index increased by 2% and the import volume index by 11% compared to the same
period of 2016.
- 09.02.2018 In 2017, foreign trade turnover in Latvia rose by 12.4%
- 09.02.2018 Swedbank: Estonia's market share in EU down regardless of export growth
- 09.02.2018 Kauno Tiltai, ABB to revamp Ignalina NPP, Utena substations for EUR 29 mln
- 09.02.2018 Литва и Польша планируют улучшить сообщение между Вильнюсом и Варшавой
- 09.02.2018 Пасссажиропоток эстонской Nordica в январе вырос на 16%
- 09.02.2018 Elimination of vacant jobs not to count during public administration reform in Latvia
- 09.02.2018 Рига вошла в пятерку лучших туристических маршрутов 2018 года в Европе
- 09.02.2018 Eesti Energia introduces industry digitalization to EU Commission
- 09.02.2018 Illegal employment grows in construction, transport in Latvia
- 09.02.2018 Латвийские производители обеспокоены импортом украинских яиц