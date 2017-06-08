Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Port, Tourism, Transport
Port of Tallinn to expand D terminal with EUR 15 mln
"During
the planned expansion work, terminal rooms and facades with a new functionality
and architectural concept will be built, modern technical systems will be
established and the utility networks and substations servicing the building
will also be reconstructed," Peeter Nogu, head of the infrastructure
development division of the Port of Tallinn, said in a press release.
The area of the building will increase more than
twofold during the planned construction work, which means that the area of the
D terminal will increase from the current 7,000 square meters to approximately
14,000 square meters in the future. The company is hoping to start construction
work in May 2018 and the opening of the terminal is scheduled to take place in
August 2019.
The interior and exterior design of the D terminal has
been developed by OU R-Konsult led by architect Irina Rayd. The construction and
engineering parts were designed by SWECO Projekt AS and the
electricity, weak current and automatics by Rausi OU. The Building Information
Modeling and Management (BIM) was used during the designing of the
terminal.
"The existing D terminal was designed to
service 2.5 million passengers per year, but already now more than 6 million
people pass through the terminal. The ships have become larger and the
schedules have become fuller, which is why several thousands of customers have
to be serviced simultaneously in the terminal. Shippers have made large
investments and the port must also keep up with their developments to offer
better travel experience to our passengers," Nogu said.
The updated D terminal will have waiting areas for
passengers, which will include new seating possibilities. The terminal will
also have more rooms for cafes and retail. New features also include a
children's area and a separate lounge. The terminal is used by the passengers
of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink.
The expansion of the D terminal is part of the
updating of Tallinn's Old Harbor, which will help make the gate representing
Estonia and the capital more user friendly and the entire harbor area more
attractive.
Offers can be made until March 23. The estimated cost
of the reconstruction of D terminal is 15 million euros and it will be
co-financed by the European Union.
