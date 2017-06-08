Port of Tallinn to expand D terminal with EUR 15 mln

The state owned port company Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) has announced a public tender for the expansion of its D terminal by approximately 7,000 square meters, the estimated cost of the construction is approximately 15 million euros, informs LETA/BNS.

"During the planned expansion work, terminal rooms and facades with a new functionality and architectural concept will be built, modern technical systems will be established and the utility networks and substations servicing the building will also be reconstructed," Peeter Nogu, head of the infrastructure development division of the Port of Tallinn, said in a press release.





The area of the building will increase more than twofold during the planned construction work, which means that the area of the D terminal will increase from the current 7,000 square meters to approximately 14,000 square meters in the future. The company is hoping to start construction work in May 2018 and the opening of the terminal is scheduled to take place in August 2019.





The interior and exterior design of the D terminal has been developed by OU R-Konsult led by architect Irina Rayd. The construction and engineering parts were designed by SWECO Projekt AS and the electricity, weak current and automatics by Rausi OU. The Building Information Modeling and Management (BIM) was used during the designing of the terminal.





"The existing D terminal was designed to service 2.5 million passengers per year, but already now more than 6 million people pass through the terminal. The ships have become larger and the schedules have become fuller, which is why several thousands of customers have to be serviced simultaneously in the terminal. Shippers have made large investments and the port must also keep up with their developments to offer better travel experience to our passengers," Nogu said.





The updated D terminal will have waiting areas for passengers, which will include new seating possibilities. The terminal will also have more rooms for cafes and retail. New features also include a children's area and a separate lounge. The terminal is used by the passengers of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink.





The expansion of the D terminal is part of the updating of Tallinn's Old Harbor, which will help make the gate representing Estonia and the capital more user friendly and the entire harbor area more attractive.





Offers can be made until March 23. The estimated cost of the reconstruction of D terminal is 15 million euros and it will be co-financed by the European Union.